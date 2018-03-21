Facebook data breach impacts 50 million users

Lawyers are taking on Facebook after learning personal information was improperly used by a company on the social media site.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the topic with a lengthy Facebook post Wednesday.

A Mid-South social media expert said it's up to everyone online to pay close attention to the information they are sharing.

"It's not whether a data breach will happen, it's when and it's how well you've protected yourself," Kelli Brignac said.

Brignac works for Obsidian Public Relations. She said the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach should be a wake-up call to the 50 million users who had their data compromised.

To make sure your information isn't comprised online, Brignac said you have to ask yourself some important questions:

Who do you trust? What do you trust them with? Have there been any policy changes pertaining to information sharing?

To reduce the chances you're affected, take additional steps like checking your privacy settings, talking to loved ones about what they're posting online, and reviewing the website's rules regularly.

"I'm personally OK with their knowing that I have a two-year-old. What I'm not OK with is them knowing so much about my two-year-old that they have a profile for her before she's old enough to say that's OK," Brignac said.

