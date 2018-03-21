FedEx provided 'key evidence' in Texas bombing investigation

Governor Phil Bryant appointed the first female U.S. Senator from Mississippi--Cindy Hyde-Smith, who's currently the state's commissioner of agriculture.More >>
FedEx delivered key evidence to investigators who were tracking down the man behind multiple explosions in Texas.
Two people were arrested for shooting and killing Bolivar High School student at his place of employment.
Two-year-old Marley Grace has inspired her dad to trek 14 miles through Memphis spreading awareness.
Shelby County Schools employees are getting a raise.
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found explosive devices in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
The former owner of a Covington-area pool supply store has been arrested after investigators said he caused more than $1 million worth of damage to the business in November 2017.
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.
