FedEx provided 'key evidence' in Texas bombing investigation

FedEx delivered key evidence to investigators who were tracking down the man behind multiple explosions in Texas.

Suspect Mark Conditt killed himself by detonating an explosive as police closed in on arresting him. Investigators believe Conditt was behind a bombing spree in Texas this month.

One of the explosions happened inside a FedEx store. Information that FedEx shared from that explosion helped lead police to Conditt.

"FedEx was able to provide law enforcement with key evidence leading to the identification of the suspect responsible for the bombing because of our advanced security capabilities and the vigilance of our team members," FedEx Express President and COO David J. Bronczek said in a message to staff.

One key piece of evidence was details on an exotic battery ordered online from Asia.

Another key piece of evidence was surveillance video that showed Conditt dropping off two packages at the FedEx store before the explosion.

Conditt's motive for the explosions is still a mystery, but investigators said they are working diligently to figure out why the bombings happened.

