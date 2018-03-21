MS Senate race to replace Cochran attracts national attention

Governor Phil Bryant appointed the first female U.S. Senator from Mississippi--Cindy Hyde-Smith, who's currently the state's commissioner of agriculture.

But her fight to keep the seat that Thad Cochran vacated is shaping up to be one with national implications.

"It is an occasion that will affect all Mississippians, I believe, for all generations to come," Bryant said when introducing Hyde-Smith in her hometown of Brookhaven.

"The history of this moment is not lost on me, Governor," Hyde-Smith said.

The retirement of longtime Senator Thad Cochran has set up a showdown in Mississippi over who will take his spot. A special election is set for November.

State Senator Chris McDaniel, who narrowly lost to Cochran in a 2014 primary race for the U.S. Senate, pulled out of November's Senate race against Sen. Roger Wicker in order to try to land Sen. Cochran's seat.

That's why Hyde-Smith's appointment, and presumed candidacy for the seat, is raising eyebrows among some Republicans nationally--namely because Hyde-Smith is a former Democrat.

POLITICO reported White House aides told Bryant that President Donald Trump wouldn't campaign for Hyde-Smith.

"This decision is mine and mine alone," Bryant said.

Conor Dowling, an associate professor of political science at Ole Miss, said the Hyde-Smith pick is aimed at icing McDaniel out because of concern from Republicans he may be too conservative to win.

"By the very nature of the special election, it poses a problem for the GOP," Dowling said. "The Republican party in the state of Mississippi is sort of struggling right now. We don't want to open it up for the chance of a Democrat, so what's the best way to thwart that off."

The makeup of the special election itself is interesting because there won't be party names on the ballot, and there is no primary for special elections in Mississippi. The election could move to a runoff format if no candidate gets 50 percent of the votes.

