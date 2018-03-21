Around 880,000 people's personal information impacted by Orbitz hack

An estimated 880,000 people were impacted by the latest hack that hit the travel booking website Orbitz.

Personal information like your full name, address, date of birth, gender, and credit card details were likely swiped in the hack, according to the company.

The company made the discovery at the beginning of the month, but it's believed the actual hack happened last year, exposing close to two years of customer data.

Orbitz said it has "identified and remediated" the incident, which affected thousands of customer payment cards.

So far, no evidence found shows that the hacker downloaded anyone's personal information from the platform.

A local cyber security expert said hackers continue to get smarter finding ways around firewall protections.

"The problem with viruses and some of the tools they use to get into your system with is that before the fix comes out, you have to have the virus. So they are always creating more ways to get in to the system, to hack systems to jam them," Mike Brady with Cyber Solution Group said.

The hack hit the original Orbitz site before the company was bought in 2015 by Expedia. The current website was not involved.

Experts say go ahead and take the free identity protection plans offered. Even if you weren't impacted, signing up for an identity protection plan is your best line of defense.

