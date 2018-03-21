Officials confirm man accused in bus stop stabbing is city employee

Officials confirm the man accused of stabbing a woman at a bus stop earlier this month does indeed work for City of Memphis.

Earlier this month, neighbor Traci Boxiley said Gaylord McDowell has some issues.

McDowell is behind bars, accused of stabbing a 21-year-old woman in the chest with a pocket knife at a bus stop at Knight Arnold and Ridgeway.

The woman was hospitalized and ended up getting 10 stitches.

A bus driver pulled up and noticed the woman bleeding and called police. When police arrived, investigators say McDowell said, "I already know what the police got me for, that girl."

The bus driver told police McDowell appeared to be a City of Memphis employee because he had a city ID.

Initially, the city would not confirm that, and WMC made an official request a few weeks ago.

WMC investigators finally got an answer Wednesday when officials confirmed McDowell is indeed a city employee, working part time cutting grass at city golf courses making $13 an hour.

Boxiley said earlier this month she found it hard to believe he actually works for the city.

"I'd be real shocked,” Boxiley said. “Not him, because he's got some issues."

These documents indicate McDowell started working for the city in 2011. McDowell wrote on his application that he is "good with operating machinery, plus I love grass cutting."

McDowell does not appear to have a previous record. His employment record shows he has worked for FedEx, where he was terminated, and at Lenny's and IHOP.

City of Memphis will not reveal if Gaylord McDowell has been terminated and said it is a personnel matter.

According to the jail's website, McDowell is still behind bars on an $80,000 bond.

