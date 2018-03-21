Penny Hardaway billboards go up around Memphis

The new men's head basketball coach at the University of Memphis is getting some love from his hometown.

A "Welcome Home Penny" electronic billboard went up on Poplar Avenue near White Station.

Across town in Orange Mound, you'll see a "Product of Public Schools" billboard featuring Penny Hardaway--a proud graduate of Treadwell High School

It's one 16 billboards featuring famous graduates from Shelby County Schools.

Hardaway was introduced at the head basketball coach at Memphis on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.