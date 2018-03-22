11-year-old boy missing from home

Memphis Police Department is looking out for a boy who went missing early Thursday morning.

Police said Nicholas Robinson, 11, was last seen on Clearbrook Street in the overnight hours.

Robinson is diagnosed with ADHD.

He is 4-foot-7-inches, 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts.

If you know where Nicholas is, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

