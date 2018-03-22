Arkansas cities, counties sue drug makers over opioid crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A coalition of cities and counties around Arkansas has sued dozens of makers and distributors of opioids, arguing that the companies should bear the cost of drug abuse in the state.

The Association of Arkansas Counties and the Arkansas Municipal League announced Wednesday that 72 counties and 15 cities along with the state filed a lawsuit last week in Crittenden County Circuit Court against the drug firms. The lawsuit names 65 defendants, including several retailers, pharmacist and physicians.

In addition to the cities named as plaintiffs, attorneys say 195 other cities have signed agreements supporting the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses drug manufacturers of using deceptive statements to market opioids and failing to disclose the known risks of long-term opioid abuse.

