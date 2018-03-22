Man charged after high-end liquor theft

A Memphis man is behind bars months after hundreds of dollars in high-end liquor was stolen.

Police said Travis Boyd used someone's bank card to buy $740 worth of liquor in December.

Sonny Patel, the owner of Happy Liquor and Wine on Whitten Road, said the man came to his store four times. He bought expensive liquor like Hennessy, Patron, Ciroc, and more. Patel asked the guy when he came into the store if he was having a big party with all of that liquor.

He told him the man needed ID, and the man produced it. He also knew the pin numbers for the debit cards he used.

Boyd is now charged with the crime. He is charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a card, and theft of property.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.