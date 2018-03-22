The New York Times praises Memphis in travel article

The New York Times is touting some of the amazing things to do and see in Memphis.

Ahead of the events planned to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, The New York Times published an article suggesting some things to do in the Bluff City.

The article is titled 36 Hours in Memphis. It gives tourists a suggested itinerary of things to do while in Memphis for MLK50 on April 2-4.

The itinerary includes MLK50 events, tourist spots, local favorites, art districts, and of course fabulous suggestions for food and drink.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.