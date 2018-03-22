Memphis celebrates two basketball state champions East, Hamilton

Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.

Thursday, East High School and Hamilton High School held a news conference at city hall to celebrate them bringing two gold balls back to Memphis.

Douglass High School and Whitehaven High School were celebrated as well. Both finished runners up in their state title games.

This is East's third consecutive state title, while Hamilton has won two in the last four years.

