Fourth suspect sentenced in 7-year-old-girl’s murder

The last suspect involved in the murder of 7-year-old Memphis girl has been sentenced.

Carl Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He pleaded after he admitted to police he was the driver in the drive-by shooting 7-year-old Kirsten Williams.

In 2015, Kirsten Williams was shot hours after the fatal shooting of another Memphis girl, 15-year-old Cateria Stokes.

Williams was killed while she played outside after school down the street from her home.

Cateria's brother, Carlos Stokes, was one of the men later convicted in Kirsten's death.

Stokes was accused along with Jordan Clayton and Branden Brookins of killing Kirsten in retaliation for Cateria's death.

Stokes, Brookins, and Clayton are serving life sentences.

