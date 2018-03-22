Shelby County School Task Force to announce safety plan for scho - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shelby County School Task Force to announce safety plan for schools

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Shelby County School Safety Task Force will announce its recommendations on how to keep children safe in Shelby County schools. 

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Shelby County Administration Building downtown. 

Shelby County Mayor Luttrell formed the task force in February after the mass school shooting in Florida.

After the announcement, the mayor and several local elected officials looked at whether there are enough School Resource Officers in schools, and said they planned to partner with the Shelby County Office of Emergency Preparedness.

