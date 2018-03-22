Memphis principal raps to inspire students to ace TN Ready tests

The principal at a Memphis middle school dropped some hot lyrics during an educational pep rally.

Deartis Barber is the principal at Grandview Heights Middle School. The school achieved the highest level of growth on TN Ready testing in 2017, according to Commercial Appeal.

But Barber is not going to rest on those test scores.

Starting in April, Grandview Heights students will once again be taking TN Ready tests. To get the students hyped, Barber held a pep rally on March 9.

Some of the teachers in the school submitted a video of Barber at the pep rally. Below you can see how he rocked the crowd and inspired his students to ace the tests:

