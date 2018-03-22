Toys 'R' Us liquidation sales to start Friday

Toys “R” Us first opened its doors in 1948. Now 70 years later, the national chain is planning to close for good.

But first, the toy stores will have liquidation sales to get rid of merchandise.

Elaina, 3, is a Toys “R” Us kid who loves her dolls. Her mom Julie loves a bargain.

Both hoped they could get what they wanted at Toys “R” Us, which had planned to start its liquidation sale at its stores on Thursday

"Today we're hoping that we find some good deals, and we're hoping to a car seat for this little guy,” Julie said.

Both left the store disappointed with no discount or doll in hand.

In a statement, a Toys R Us representative said the nationwide liquidation sales “were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. They are likely to start tomorrow [Friday]."

"If there's an item that you're really after, don't wait,” consumer expert Jennifer Vaughn said.

Vaughn said when the liquidation sales do start, you should at first expect to see discounts of 25 to 30 percent, with the toy chain completely sold out by June.

She expects toys like the Furby, American Girl, and Lol Surprise to be some of the quickest sellers but she said you'll need to go to the stores in person to find these deals.

"Toys ‘R’ Us is not planning to liquidate their online sales platform because they're hoping they can sell that format. So, we won't see the online discounts yet."

Vaughn also said if you buy something, you probably can't return it because Toys “R” Us wants to get rid of as much as possible as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Elaina is hoping her mom comes back so this Toys “R” Us kid can add to her toy collection before the chain shuts its doors for the final time.

