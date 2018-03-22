Federal budget proposal ups spending, does not fully fund Trump's wall

The federal government is just one more vote away from passing a $1.3 trillion spending bill to fund itself through September 30.

The budget beefs up domestic and military programs while doing little to nothing to curb rising health insurance premiums or protect DREAMers from deportation.

For months Republican and Democratic lawmakers have failed to agree on a long-term budget. And even with this compromise, Congressional leaders admit this budget isn't perfect.

The budget is a 2,232-page document that guides how the federal government will spend money for the next six months.

Government shutdowns seem to have become a regular currency in Washington during budget debates--with two shutdowns happening in the last year.

"The approximate cause of these two shutdowns we’ve seen: the parties could not agree on what is the mix of spending going to be in the budget bill," University of Memphis Political Science Professor Michael Sances said.

The currently agreed upon budget grants Republican wishes by increasing defense spending by $80 billion, giving a 2.4 percent pay raise to military personnel, and boosting funding for Pentagon hardware by $144 billion.

"Their goal was to boost military spending definitively and to make sure that there is a stable funding source going forward," Sances said.

Democrats pushed for more domestic spending, increasing the funding for infrastructure, medical research, veterans programs, and efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

"On the other hand, we still see these big policy priorities aren’t really being addressed," Sances said of many of the policy desires of Democrats.

Another thing that did not make it into the budget: full funding for President Donald Trump's border wall.

