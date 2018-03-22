Dreamers concerned after DACA not part of $1.3 trillion budget

Collierville town leaders are trying to come up with ways to cover a $2 million budget shortfall.More >>
A petition to keep Memphis College of Art is gaining momentum, despite the school's decision to close by May 2020.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The Shelby County School Safety Task Force will announce its recommendations on how to keep children safe in Shelby County schools.More >>
The federal government is just one more vote away from passing a $1.3 trillion spending bill to fund itself through September 30.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
It was reported last week that McMaster would soon leave the White House, where he served as National Security Adviser. He is being replaced by John Bolton.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.More >>
See an aerial view of the hail damage in the Carol Acres neighborhood in Cullman after Monday's storms.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
