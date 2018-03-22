Students prepare for March for Our Lives on Saturday

Students across the Mid-South and the nation are taking school safety to concerns into their own hands with a March for Our Lives scheduled for Saturday.

The students are working hard, making signs for the big March for Our Lives event happening Saturday

They have the support of the community with parents and volunteers also helping them create signs.

One student said she wants everyone to understand this is an issue that affects everyone.

"It's not for Democrats or Republicans or anybody in particular, it's for everybody to unite against something that's very dangerous in our community and our lives," Savannah Thomson, a student organizer, said.

The March for Our Lives rally is a nationwide event supporting the students in Parkland Florida asking for stricter gun control laws.

It'll start Saturday at 10 a.m. at Clayborn Temple. The students will end at the National Civil Rights Museum where there will be a rally with speakers and victims of gun violence.

There's been hard work from the students the past few weeks. Now, we're in the final stretch, and they said they're ready to be apart of a movement that creates change.

