MPD officer injured in crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD officer injured in crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A vehicle struck a Memphis police car with an officer inside, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crash happened near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and East Raines Road around 6:19 p.m.

The officer and a juvenile passenger sustained "non-life threatening injuries."

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly