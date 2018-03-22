Man claims police officers took $1,500 during traffic stop

A man claims Memphis police officers stole money from him during a traffic stop.

"I just want my money back and be treated better by our law enforcement," Tevias Bledsoe said.

He said Tuesday afternoon he dropped his girlfriend off at Weaver and Shelby Drive when police stopped him.

"Three unmarked cars turn around and made a U-turn and approached me which I don't know why," he explained.

Bledsoe said when he pulled his wallet out, the three officers saw the $1,500 in cash he had.

"He seen my money. He got forceful. 'Well, just get out of the car, get out of the car,'" he said.

Bledsoe said a couple of weeks ago he sold a car to a man in Oxford for $3,000, and that's where the money came from.

Janice Broach talked with that man who confirmed he did buy a car from Bledsoe and paid him in cash.

Bledsoe said the officers searched him and put him in the back of a patrol car for about 30 minutes.

"They had my ID, they had my social security card, they got my birth certificate, and they had $1,500," he said.

They eventually let him go without charging him with anything, but when he drove off, he realized he didn't have his wallet. So he went back.

He said the officers said his wallet must have fallen off the top of his car. They helped him look for his wallet but it was never found.

He also points out that his ID is just that--an ID, not a driver's license, but he was never charged with not having a driver's license.

Bledsoe went to Memphis police internal affairs and filed a complaint.

"I'm not trying to cause no problems with the department, I just want my money," he said.

Memphis Police Department confirmed that Tevias Bledsoe did file a complaint at internal affairs, and it is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.