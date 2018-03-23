Hornets hand Grizzlies 61-point loss, worst in franchise history

The long NBA season can't end soon enough for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite the return of Tyreke Evans to the lineup, the Grizzlies came out flat and get flattened by the Charlotte Hornets..

Despite Evans's hard drives to the hole and 16 points, the Grizzlies played virtually no defense.

Kemba Walker went off for a franchise record 10 three-pointers on just 14 attempts. Walker finished with 35 points in the first half and 46 for the game despiute sitting out the fourth quarter.

The Griz trailed 112 to 57 after 3, the largest 3rd quarter deficit in franchise history. The Hornets bench finished out the game with a 140-79 final score.

It didn't get any better as they lost by a franchise-most 61 points. The win was also the largest in Charlotte's franchise history.

In fact, there have been only five more lopsided games in NBA history--the biggest blowout came when Cleveland beat by Miami by 68 in 1991.

The Griz will return home to face the Lakers on Saturday night.

