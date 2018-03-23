With Penny at helm, East High recruits think highly of Memphis

Now that Penny Hardaway is on the Job, there are expectations he will get top talent to come play for the U of M....and Penny is already off to a great start.

On Tuesday Alex Lomax, a 3-star point guard who played for Penny at East, was granted a release from his letter of intent with Wichita State.

Thursday, Lomax, plus #1 overall recruit James WIseman, along with 4-star forward Chandler Lawson, and 4-star center Malcolm Dandridge--all Class of 2019 and all East High Mustangs--talked about where they stand in their recruitment.

The answers were very favorable for Tigers basketball.

"Memphis is definitely a chance now, because of Penny," Lawson said. "And the way he helps us in the community. He helps us to get better, and focus on the future."

When asked if Penny being the Memphis Coach make the Tigers more attractive, Wiseman said yes.

"Yes sir you could say that," Wiseman said. "Just because he's been a great coach to me and a great mentor. So it's in the air."

"It's kind of tough to beat since he's the coach now," Dandridge said. "And I've been with him for so long. (The chances are) very high."

Lomax had a lot of positives to say about Memphis as well.

"It's always a great thought to think that a lot of Memphis talent can stay home and play for a Memphis coach within the city, and it's always a great thought to think that. It'll be very exciting. It's a very exciting thought," Lomax said.

The next college basketball signing period is April 11.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.