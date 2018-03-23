Fire displaces family of 7

A fire forces a family of seven out of their home Friday morning.

The fire was reported near 1 a.m. at a home near Elliston Road and Harville Street.

One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and another man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Memphis Fire Department said the cause was due to an electrical malfunction in one of the bedrooms.

