Fire displaces family of 7

Memphis Zoo's baby hippo is one year old! Winnie celebrates her first birthday Friday.More >>
Memphis Zoo's baby hippo is one year old! Winnie celebrates her first birthday Friday.More >>
A 13-year-old was arrested for calling in a bomb threat to a middle school.More >>
A 13-year-old was arrested for calling in a bomb threat to a middle school.More >>
A fire forces a family of seven out of their home Friday morning.More >>
A fire forces a family of seven out of their home Friday morning.More >>
Now that Penny Hardaway is on the Job, there are expectations he will get top talent to come play for the U of M....and Penny is already off to a great start.More >>
Now that Penny Hardaway is on the Job, there are expectations he will get top talent to come play for the U of M....and Penny is already off to a great start.More >>
A vehicle struck a Memphis police car with an officer inside, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A vehicle struck a Memphis police car with an officer inside, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
First responders found one user crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics said he overdosed on KD.More >>
First responders found one user crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics said he overdosed on KD.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>