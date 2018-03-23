Surveillance shows 2 men wanted for home invasion

Memphis Police Department is hopeful surveillance footage will help capture two men responsible for a home invasion earlier this month.

Video shows two men walk up to the home on Meadows Lane on March 3.

The men forced their way inside the house with handguns, and pointed them at a man and woman inside.

The two were able to get away with the woman's cellphone.

The first suspect is a 20-25 year old man with shoulder length dreads, wearing a blue baseball cap, blue denim jacket with rhinestones and jeans.

The second suspect is a 20-15 year old man with short hair, wearing a black leather jacket, black shirt, gold belt, and torn blue jeans.

The two men left the area in a silver convertible Chevy Camaro.

If you know where these suspects may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

