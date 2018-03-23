Card skimmer found on Hernando ATM

Hernando Police Department is warning people about credit card skimmers.

Officers said a skimmer was placed on the ATM at Bancorp South Tuesday.

The skimmer wasn't found until Wednesday, meaning anyone who used the machine could be susceptible to fraudulent charges.

Police recommend inspecting any card readers before using them for any tampering or suspicious attachments.

If you used this machine and notice any fraudulent charges in your bank account, call Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.

