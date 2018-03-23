Olive Branch man shot, killed in his driveway

A man was shot and killed in his driveway in Olive Branch on Friday morning.

Officers said the man and the shooter got into some type of altercation in the driveway on Alexanders Ridge Drive around 4:30 a.m.

"I look out and see about a dozen police cars and crime scene tape stretched up--you know something bad has gone on," neighbor Odom Mayhan said.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was shot two or three times. His identity has not been released yet.

Friday morning, Don Myrick called police when a neighbor spotted the man's body at the end of his driveway. Myrick said he saw two empty casings and a live round near the body.

"It tells me somebody was mad. They wanted to make sure he didn't get back up," Myrick said.

Neighbors said there have been domestic-related police runs to the home, but police said any calls weren't recent.

Investigators think others were inside the house at the time of the shooting and likely asleep.

At this point, they're still trying to figure out who the suspect could be. Police stayed parked at the home for most of the day.

"We don't really know what transpired or what would have brought this type of incident on," Danny Vasser, assistant chief of Olive Branch Police Department, said.

Multiple neighbors said the husband and wife that live there had an on again, off again relationship, but he was back living at the home.

If you know anything, you're asked to call Olive Branch Police Department.

