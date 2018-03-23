5 Great Things: Growing and spreading goodwill

Springtime is about new growth, greening and flowering, and this week's installment of 5 Great Things are certainly worthy of the first few days of spring, growing goodwill in the Mid-south--whether it's from raising awareness, salaries or gardens.

Collierville Middle School 8th grader and Boy Scout Ben Emerson is raising money through a 5K Freedom Run he organized. He's partnering with Forever Senior Veterans, a nonprofit that takes military veterans 65 years and older to the places where U.S. troops fought.

Emerson's goal is to raise enough money to send three Mid-South veterans--one from the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, and World War II--to Pearl Harbor later this Spring.

Emerson hopes the project will help propel him to Eagle Scout.

Memphis non-profit Big Green planted its 100th school garden at Hamilton Middle School. The gardens give students the chance to grow their own food and learn what fresh food is all about.

Big Green has been building gardens in Memphis since 2010 and plans to grow 10 more gardens at Memphis schools this spring.

Two-year-old Marley Grace has inspired her dad, Joshua Greer, to trek 14 miles through Memphis spreading awareness and money.

Greer chose the date 3-22, National Down Syndrome Day, which symbolizes the trait of Down syndrome for people born with three copies of the 21st chromosome.

All the money raised from "Walkin' In Memphis" will go toward the Down Syndrome Association.

Shelby County Schools is on track to offer all of its full-time employees a living wage, raising the minimum for district employees to $15 per hour.

About 1,200 SCS employees will get the raise, though it's not clear when the raises will go into effect.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said the raise is a way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who's Poor People's Campaign worked to gain economic justice for poor people in the United States.

The New York Times is touting some of the amazing things to do and see in Memphis.

Ahead of the events planned to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, The New York Times published an article entitled "36 Hours In Memphis," that gives tourists a suggested itinerary of things to do while in Memphis for MLK50 on April 2-4.

The itinerary includes MLK50 events, tourist spots, local favorites, art districts, and of course fabulous suggestions for food and drink.

