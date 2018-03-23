AG warns parents of predators exploiting popular teen app

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the street in Olive Branch.More >>
Memphis Zoo's baby hippo is one year old! Winnie celebrates her first birthday Friday.More >>
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is issuing a new warning about an app that's popular with kids being used to exploit children.More >>
NBC will air a special report honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on March 24 at 7 p.m.More >>
After an initially cold start to Spring, temperatures are finally starting to rise into the 60s and 70s. This has many people itching to plant the garden, but you may want to hold off for a while longer.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
First responders found one user crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics said he overdosed on KD.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
