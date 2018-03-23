Recent renovations help make Methodist South more efficient

One of the Mid-South's busiest hospitals is unveiling new and improved facilities for the South Memphis community.

An average of 200 patients come through the doors of Methodist South in search of help every day.

"We get to know them, and they become like family. And especially out in the Whitehaven community--people call Methodist South their hospital," Brandon Bougard, director of emergency services, said.

The hospital, nestled in the heart of the Whitehaven community, sees and treats every type of emergency big or small.

"We see everything from toe pain and finger lacerations to cardiac arrests, heart attacks, and strokes," Bougard said.

All nurses are trained and ready for any trauma--like gunshot wound victims--that might come through the doors. In those cases, staff stabilize the patient and often transfer them to Regional Medical Center.

"We have an all encompassing ER. We can pretty much, we can take care of everything that comes through the door," Bougard said.

Day to day operations inside Bougard's emergency department are running more efficiently these days thanks to recent renovations.

There are now 35 beds in the emergency departments with clinic-like areas near by.

For patients who can't make it to the hospital or whose fear keeps them away, health fairs bring services to them.

"We bring basically the care to them, to their comfortable environment. So it does make it easier for them to come out and seek care," Bougard said.

The next health fair is April 14. Click here for more details.

