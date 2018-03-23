Cybill Shepherd returns to Memphis to screen new film

One of the biggest stars to come out of Memphis returned to her hometown for a performance at the Orpheum.

Actress Cybill Shepherd is in town to attend two special film screenings. Indie Memphis and the Memphis Film Commission will screen the two films at the Halloran Center on Sunday.

Shepherd's latest film, now on the indie circuit, is called Rose. It's the story of a retired ex-cop facing a fatal illness who takes a solo road trip to New Mexico and meets an old cowboy played by James Brolin.

"Rose is probably the crown jewel of my career. I say that and get all misty eyed. You know me. I'm a cry baby," Shepherd said.

At 3:30 on Sunday, Halloran Center will present a movie featuring Shepherd called "Memphis," based on a novel "September, September" by Shelby Foote.

At 7, Shepherd will introduce the film Rose.

Tickets are $15, and they are available here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.