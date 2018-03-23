Two injured in South Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Two injured in South Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, Memphis Police Department confirmed. 

Both were hospitalized, and one victim is in non-critical condition. The second victim's condition is unknown at this time. 

The shooting happened in the 200 block of West Waldorf Avenue in South Memphis. 

MPD has not released a description of the suspect or suspects but said they could possibly be in a gold car. 

Our crew on the scene reported seeing a man in handcuffs in the back of an EMS truck. 

Anyone with information concerning this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

