SCSO: 2 teens shot in Northaven

Two teens were shot in Northaven, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on Beckenwood Drive near the intersection of Chantilly Drive around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

SCSO PIO Earle Farrell said two 17-year-olds were shot, and both are in "stable" condition.

One teen was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital while the other was taken to Regional Medical Center.

Farrell also said he believed the teens know each other, and they were shot while running down the street.

No suspect information is available at this time.

