5 injured in 2-car crash on I-40

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Five people were injured in a two-car crash at I-40 and Warford on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said three juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

Two adults were taken to Regional Medical Center. One was in non-critical condition while the other was critical.

