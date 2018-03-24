Spring is here, so are the allergies

Spring is finally here in the Mid-South but along with start into the new season comes increased pollen counts. This rise in the pollen not only turns cars green, but it can also prove to be very unpleasant for those who suffer with allergies.

Daily weather can play an important role on how much pollen is produced, how it is distributed and how much is in the air during a given time. When looking at weather, rain, winds and temperatures all play key roles in determining if pollen counts will be high, moderate or low on any given day.

Days in the Mid-South that are rainy or windless will tend to reduce the pollen counts in the air, as pollen dose not circulate as much during those conditions. Whereas days with warm, dry and windy weather, pollen can float around in the air and cause symptoms to flare up for those allergies suffers.

Time of the day also play an important role in pollen counts. Pollen tends to be higher in the morning than in the afternoon. Also, pollen will be lower after a heavy rain shower, so it’s best for allergy suffers to go out later in the day.

When looking at seasons, a mild winter can mean an early start to allergy season as trees being to pollinate earlier than those winters that are colder than average. Dry conditions and drought during the tree growing season can also mean a good thing for those with allergies as the tree and plant growth is slowed.

During our spring it is important to note that the day to day changes in temperatures can mean a difference in pollen counts. A dramatic drop in temperatures can halt pollen production or slow it, where days with higher temperatures and warmer air can mean increased pollen counts.

Those days that people feel more “sick” in the spring may be due to the changes in pollen counts due to our range of temperatures. Your body is boosting its immune system to fight the pollen in your body and can cause more severe symptoms.

The best way to keep up with your allergies is to keep up-to-date with the weather forecasts, to see what days will see rain, wind, warmth or cold, to find out how pollen will be affected.

Remember to keep it right here with WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the most accurate Mid-South Weather forecast.

