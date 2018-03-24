Spring is here, so are the allergies

Two teens were shot in Northaven, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Five people were injured in a two-car crash at I-40 and Warford on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department. MPD said three juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition. Two adults were taken to Regional Medical Center. One was in non-critical condition while the other was critical. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Spring is finally here in the Mid-South but along with start into the new season comes increased pollen counts.More >>
Southaven police say at least five teenagers broke into a family's home, stealing multiple weapons, money and much more.More >>
More trolleys are returning to the tracks in downtown Memphis, but MATA said a lot of people are forgetting the rules of the road, and it could get someone hurt.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Witnesses to the accident in Mt. Pleasant say they've never experienced anything like this...More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
