Thousands turn out for Mid-South March For Our Lives protests

With passion met with fury, thousands of protesters hit the streets of Memphis as part of the national "March for Our Lives" rally.

Calling for an end to gun violence and mass shootings and stricter gun laws, protesters of all ages pushed for change.

"We are the people who are going to bring change. This is what the people want and they need to pay attention," Alyssa Kieren said.

A leader of the movement and senior at Collierville High School, Kieren says it's time to pass more gun safety legislation and enforce the law.

"We have to push it into action," she said.

Protesters ended their march here in front of the National Civil Rights Museum where organizers were here encouraging all of the young people in attendance to register to vote.

Child advocates and several politicians were also on hand.

Protesters say it's not a moment, but a movement they hope will gain MOMENTUM.

"We are fighting against gun violence everyday so others won't have to go though what we've been through."

