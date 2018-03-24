Thousands turn out for Mid-South March For Our Lives protests - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Thousands turn out for Mid-South March For Our Lives protests

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Jerica Phillips
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With passion met with fury, thousands of protesters hit the streets of Memphis as part of the national "March for Our Lives" rally.

Calling for an end to gun violence and mass shootings and stricter gun laws, protesters of all ages pushed for change.

"We are the people who are going to bring change. This is what the people want and they need to pay attention," Alyssa Kieren said. 

A leader of the movement and senior at Collierville High School, Kieren says it's time to pass more gun safety legislation and enforce the law.

"We have to push it into action," she said.  

Protesters ended their march here in front of the National Civil Rights Museum where organizers were here encouraging all of the young people in attendance to register to vote. 

Child advocates and several politicians were also on hand.

Protesters say it's  not a moment, but a movement they hope will gain MOMENTUM. 

"We are fighting against gun violence everyday so others won't have to go though what we've been through." 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Thousands turn out for Mid-South March For Our Lives protests

    Thousands turn out for Mid-South March For Our Lives protests

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:43:17 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    With passion met with fury, thousands of protesters hit the streets of Memphis as part of the national "March for Our Lives" rally. 

    More >>

    With passion met with fury, thousands of protesters hit the streets of Memphis as part of the national "March for Our Lives" rally. 

    More >>

  • SCSO: 2 teens shot in Northaven

    SCSO: 2 teens shot in Northaven

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:00:45 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Two teens were shot in Northaven, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office. 

    More >>

    Two teens were shot in Northaven, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office. 

    More >>

  • 5 injured in 2-car crash on I-40

    5 injured in 2-car crash on I-40

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-24 15:59:21 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Five people were injured in a two-car crash at I-40 and Warford on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department. MPD said three juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition. Two adults were taken to Regional Medical Center. One was in non-critical condition while the other was critical. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Five people were injured in a two-car crash at I-40 and Warford on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department. MPD said three juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition. Two adults were taken to Regional Medical Center. One was in non-critical condition while the other was critical. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly