Former SCS board member arrested - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Former SCS board member arrested

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Hubon Sandridge (Source: WMC Action News 5) Hubon Sandridge (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A former Shelby County Schools board member was arrested Friday.

Hubon Sandridge was arrested and charged with stalking.

Sandridge was released on Friday and will appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Former SCS board member arrested

    Former SCS board member arrested

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:09:53 GMT
    Hubon Sandridge (Source: WMC Action News 5)Hubon Sandridge (Source: WMC Action News 5)
    Hubon Sandridge (Source: WMC Action News 5)Hubon Sandridge (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A former Shelby County Schools board member was arrested Friday. 

    More >>

    A former Shelby County Schools board member was arrested Friday. 

    More >>

  • Thousands turn out for Mid-South March For Our Lives protests

    Thousands turn out for Mid-South March For Our Lives protests

    Saturday, March 24 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-03-24 23:04:21 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    With passion met with fury, thousands of protesters hit the streets of Memphis as part of the national "March for Our Lives" rally. 

    More >>

    With passion met with fury, thousands of protesters hit the streets of Memphis as part of the national "March for Our Lives" rally. 

    More >>

  • Spring is here, so are the allergies

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:54:19 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Spring is finally here in the Mid-South but along with start into the new season comes increased pollen counts. 

    More >>

    Spring is finally here in the Mid-South but along with start into the new season comes increased pollen counts. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly