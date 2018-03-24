1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers honored for role in Civil Rights Movement

The 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers were honored Saturday for the role they played in the Civil Rights Movement.

Mayor Jim Strickland, Reverend Jesse Jackson, and Ambassador Andrew Young sat on a panel where they talked about courage it took for the sanitation workers to stand up for their rights and fight for change.

"The fact is that we are a better nation because of the struggles. We are living a new South. You couldn't have the Memphis Grizzlies and the L.A. Lakers in town tonight had we not won," Jackson said.

Panelists also talked about the importance of productive learning and peaceful sharing in support of social equality

