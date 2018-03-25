FIRST ALERT: Wet weather pattern for upcoming week

Spring is officially here in the Mid-South, with it comes warmer weather and spring showers. As we push through the upcoming work and school week, we are looking at a bit of a wetter pattern setting up for us across the Mid-South.

After a cool and cloudy Sunday, we will see rain and storms back in the forecast for our Monday. This is thanks to a warm front that will move north during the morning hours. This will bring rain and storms for Memphis close to the commute, so drive with care if you are under a heavy downpour.

Once we clear out Monday, we will stay warm for Tuesday with mainly dry conditions, our attention then turns to Wednesday into Thursday when we will see the potential for showers and even storms as a cold front works its way across the Mid-South.

As of right now, the strongest storms with this line looks to stay to our southwest of the Mid-South, with heavy rains and some flash flooding being the primary threat with this system. The heaviest rain looks to fall south of Interstate 40.

Temperatures will remain mild over the course of next week. Once the system exits the Mid-South by the end of the week we are looking at a drier pattern for Friday into the weekend. Which is good news as we head into Easter Weekend.

