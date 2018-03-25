FIRST ALERT: Wet weather pattern for upcoming week

Spring is officially here in the Mid-South, with it comes warmer weather and spring showers. As we push through the upcoming work and school week, we are looking at a bit of a wetter pattern setting up for us across the Mid-South.More >>
Spring is officially here in the Mid-South, with it comes warmer weather and spring showers. As we push through the upcoming work and school week, we are looking at a bit of a wetter pattern setting up for us across the Mid-South.More >>
Spring is finally here in the Mid-South but along with start into the new season comes increased pollen counts.More >>
Spring is finally here in the Mid-South but along with start into the new season comes increased pollen counts.More >>
A former Shelby County Schools board member was arrested Friday.More >>
A former Shelby County Schools board member was arrested Friday.More >>
The 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers were honored Saturday for the role they played in the Civil Rights Movement.More >>
The 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers were honored Saturday for the role they played in the Civil Rights Movement.More >>
Hundreds marched down Main Street on Saturday evening, demanding change to the justice system.More >>
Hundreds marched down Main Street on Saturday evening, demanding change to the justice system.More >>
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.More >>
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>