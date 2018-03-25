Woman found unresponsive in Binghampton apartment fire

A woman was found unresponsive at an apartment fire Sunday morning in Binghampton, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The fire call came in around 6:31 a.m. on Waynoka Avenue off Tillman Street.

MFD was able to get the fire under control around 6:45. When they went to search the interior of the apartment, a woman was found unresponsive in the bedroom.

She was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Four total apartment units sustained damaged, and the Red Cross is providing assistants for four families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

