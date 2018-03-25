Memphis chef to appear on Food Network

A well-known Memphis chef will be introduced to a national audience.

Tamra Eddy, best known as Chef Tam, said a surprise phone call put her in the national spotlight.

After seeing her popular Cajun-infused dishes on her Instagram page, Chef Tam said Food Network executives invited her to interview for Guy's Grocery Games show.

"They were like, 'what are you going to do if he throws you a curve ball?' And I was like, 'think, think, think,' and I had to come up with something and my response was 'deep-fry it and throw it back at them,'" Chef Tam said.

She invited Jerica Phillips into her kitchen in Cooper-Young as she prepared a BBQ seasoned shrimp and sausage dish.

Chef Tam comes from a lineage of cooks--her father being her greatest inspiration.

At the Underground Cafe, Chef Tam has a custom table with her grandmother's handwritten recipes. She said she's never been to culinary school but believes her gift was passed down through the generations.

Chef Tam has prepared Thanksgiving dinner the Memphis Grizzlies, and served the stars, including David and Tamela Mann and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

She said stay tuned as she sprinkles a bit spice in the cooking competition.

"You can probably look forward to a whole lot of attitude. You can look forward to a lot of southern smart mouth," Chef Tam said.

A native of Dallas-Fort Worth, Chef Tam said Memphis has embraced her brand, and she looks forward heating things up.

"I hear people say all the time, there's nothing good in this city, it's full of crime, it's full of this, but I come here, and I see nothing but possibility," she said.

Chef Tam will make her Food Network debut on Sunday, April 22 at 7 p.m. She's hosting a watch party at The Vault at Metro 67 on Madison Avenue.

