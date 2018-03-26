Mizzou students spend Spring Break with kids at Le Bonheur

A group of students from University of Missouri are spending their spring break in Memphis, spending time with the kids at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

The group "Missouri Alternative Breaks" will spend time with sick children and their families, offering support and someone to talk to during their tough times.

The students said they wouldn't want to spend their Spring Break any other way.

"It's more about planting little seeds in our participants and in the community," Mizzou student Max Mathews said. "It's just about what service really looks like and it's important that building these relationships kind of last for a lifetime. It's moreso a mindset of service instead of just coming in and leaving."

The students start their service Monday and will stay in Memphis through the end of the week.

