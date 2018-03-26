Officer, child injured in overnight crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officer, child injured in overnight crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Frayser Boulevard and North Watkins Street in Frayser around 1 a.m.

A total of five people were involved in the crash--one child was injured and the officer was taken to the hospital. Everyone is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:00:51 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter

    Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:29:10 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:42:16 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

    More >>

    Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

    More >>

  • Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    More >>

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly