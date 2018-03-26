Collierville woman injured in home invasion

Collierville police are searching for suspects after a woman was injured during a home invasion Friday.

Police say three male suspects entered the woman's home on Old Hearthstone Circle around noon.

The suspects attacked her, leaving her with a head injury. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspects got away in an early 2000's white Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Collierville Police at 901-457-2520.

