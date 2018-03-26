FedEx orders fully electric freight trucks

FedEx plans on putting electric freight trucks on the road in the coming years.

The company has reserved 20 Tesla Semi trucks, which are fully-electric.

The trucks are scheduled for production in 2019, and will be operated by FedEx Freight.

“FedEx has a long history of innovation and incorporating sustainability efforts throughout its global network,” said FedEx Freight president and CEO Mike Ducker. “Our investment in these trucks is part of our commitment to improving road safety while also reducing our environmental impact.”

Tesla said the trucks will increase safety and reduce the cost of delivering cargo.

The trucks will be equipped with surround cameras and onboard sensors and provide electric energy savings that are half of diesel.

