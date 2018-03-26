The best cities to celebrate Easter

We're just days away from the start of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!More >>
If chicken and waffles is your ultimate comfort food but you need more seafood in your life, Red Lobster is about to blow your mind.More >>
Comcast is launching internet at speeds of 1 Gigabit-per-second in Memphis. The company will begin offering the internet in late April for businesses and residences. “Now more than ever, our customers require the fastest available speeds to support the growing number of devices at home and in the workplace,” said Doug Guthrie, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “By using DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem technology, we can now bring gigabit-caliber speeds to the most ...More >>
A class led by an Ole Miss professor is helping inmates in Mississippi learn compassion and transform their lives.More >>
FedEx plans on putting electric freight trucks on the road in the coming years.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
