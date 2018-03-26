The best cities to celebrate Easter

With Easter Sunday around the corner and roughly 80 percent of all Americans expected to observe the holiday in some way, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018's Best Places to Celebrate Easter, to go along with its Easter Facts & Stats – Church, Candy & Cash infographic.

To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on April 1, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key metrics, ranging from Easter egg-hunt events per capita to Easter weather forecast.

Best Cities for Easter:

New York, NY St. Louis, MO Chicago, IL Pittsburgh, PA Los Angeles, CA Birmingham, AL Atlanta, GA Houston, TX Cincinnati, OH Orlando, FL

Easter Facts & Stats – Church, Candy & Cash:

$18.2 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2018 ($150 per person celebrating).

Total Easter-related spending expected in 2018 ($150 per person celebrating). $2.6 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.

Projected Easter spending on candy. $49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.

Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny. 59%: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies ears first.

