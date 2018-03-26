Comcast to launch Gigabit internet in Memphis

Comcast is launching internet at speeds of 1 Gigabit-per-second in Memphis.

The company will begin offering the internet in late April for businesses and residences.

“Now more than ever, our customers require the fastest available speeds to support the growing number of devices at home and in the workplace,” said Doug Guthrie, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “By using DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem technology, we can now bring gigabit-caliber speeds to the most homes and businesses of any provider across the region.”

The 1 Gigabit connection includes download speeds like:

Download a 5 Gigabyte HD movie in 40 seconds;

Download a 600 Megabyte TV episode in four seconds;

Download a 150 Megabyte music album in two seconds; and

Download 15 Gigabyte video game in two minutes

The price for the 1 Gigabit service is $139.95 per month.

