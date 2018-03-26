St. Jude Dream Home tickets available March 30

We're just days away from the start of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!

Every year, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital raffles off a brand new, beautiful home. The proceeds from the raffle help the hospital fund its mission of advancing cures and preventing childhood diseases.

This year's home is located in Rossville, Tennessee. It has around 3,000 square feet, four bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. It's estimated value is $465,000.

Tickets become available on March 30. To kick off the fundraiser, WMC Action News 5 will host a phone bank for people who want to reserve their tickets that day.

Tune to WMC Action News 5 on March 30 starting at 5 a.m. to see how reserving a ticket for the Dream Home makes all the difference in the lives of children.

Construction continues on this year's Dream Home. It will be completed before May 19. That is the day that you can begin to tour the house yourself.

This year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway will take place June 24.

