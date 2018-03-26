Red Lobster introduces lobster and waffles

The University of Memphis is displaying a special piece of history as a part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary for Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.More >>
We're just days away from the start of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!More >>
If chicken and waffles is your ultimate comfort food but you need more seafood in your life, Red Lobster is about to blow your mind.More >>
Comcast is launching internet at speeds of 1 Gigabit-per-second in Memphis. The company will begin offering the internet in late April for businesses and residences. “Now more than ever, our customers require the fastest available speeds to support the growing number of devices at home and in the workplace,” said Doug Guthrie, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “By using DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem technology, we can now bring gigabit-caliber speeds to the most ...More >>
A class led by an Ole Miss professor is helping inmates in Mississippi learn compassion and transform their lives.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.More >>
The news magazine show registers more than 21 million viewers.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
