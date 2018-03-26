Red Lobster introduces lobster and waffles

If chicken and waffles is your ultimate comfort food but you need more seafood in your life, Red Lobster is about to blow your mind.

The seafood chain has unleashed a new dish of lobster and waffles for a limited time.

The meal includes a buttermilk-fried lobster tail on top of a waffle made with--get this--Cheddar Bay biscuit batter.

The whole thing is then covered with a drizzle of maple syrup.

Hold up…there’s Crispy Maine Lobster on a Cheddar Bay Waffle? Get the car keys because it’s only here for a limited time. #LobsterfestGoals pic.twitter.com/lTUcZzkHFO — Red Lobster (@redlobster) March 26, 2018

The special dish is part of their 'Lobsterfest' menu and will only be offered for a limited time. Click here to check out the rest of their Lobsterfest menu.

