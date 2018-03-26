U of M displays original copy of MLK's "We Shall Overcome" speech

The University of Memphis is displaying a special piece of history as a part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary for Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.

The university will have the original copy of Dr. King's "We Shall Overcome" speech to view in th Ned R. McWherter Library.

The speech was given at General Synod of the United Church of Christ in Chicago on July 6, 1965.

"We are honored and humbled to share this extraordinary artifact with our students and the greater Memphis community as we come together to observe the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination," University of Memphis President David Rudd said.

Memphian Avron B. Fogelman purchased the speech at an auction for $382,000.

"Growing up in Memphis, I had a special feeling for what Dr. King accomplished, so I was especially pleased to have the opportunity to own this iconic speech in which Dr. King first wrote the phrase most closely associated with the civil rights movement," said Fogelman. "This is the first time I have shared this speech with the public, and I'm delighted to share it with the University of Memphis for its month-long exhibit honoring Dr. King on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. I commend President Rudd for keeping the accomplishments of Dr. King alive for all of us."

The speech will be on display through April 13, 2018.

