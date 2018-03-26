Memphian wins big at 2018 Stellar Awards

Memphis' own Kirk Whalum won big this weekend at the 2018 Stellar Awards.

The Stellar Awards are similar to the Grammys, but for gospel music.

Whalum, a Grammy award-winning jazz saxophonist and songwriter, won Instrumental Album of The Year for his album #LoveCovers.

He previously toured with Whitney Houston for more than seven years and soloed in her single "I Will Always Love You."

Great job to Whalum for keeping that soulful music coming and representing Memphis so well!

